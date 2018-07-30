|
Dawn Of Ashes Need Fans Help With New Video
Dawn Of Ashes have announced that they are looking for fans to appear in their new music video for their forthcoming single. We were sent these details: On August 29th Dawn Of Ashes will be filing the music video for the first single, The Serpents Of Eden off their upcoming album The Crypt Injection II, which will be released on Metropolis Records. They are inviting all fans to come down and be apart of filming of the video. The filming takes place at the CIA Lounge in Los Angeles, CA. More details can be found here.
