KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years
07-31-2018
Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent is reportedly set to unplug to perform what will be his first concert in 30 years later this year, after teasing his live return this past spring.

The guitarist announced that he will be playing a very special show, dubbed The Songs. The Music. The Stories: Vinnie Vincent Live In Concert, at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on December 7th, according to vinnievincentlive.com (event was not listed on venue website as tickets went on sale Monday at 1PM).

The show will include a special guest appearance from former Vinnie Vincent Invasion singer and Journey star Robert Fleischman and feature acoustic performances of classic KISS and VVI songs.

Back in April gave a very rare interview to Talking Metal's Mark Strigl and revealed to fans that may be hitting the road again soon (listen here). He also posted on a now apparently deleted "official" Facebook page, "I have been talking to promoters about a Vinnie Tour. So these are the plans and let's hope they materialize. If they don't I will be sad... but this is it so far as I know to share with you. The promoters want to do a Vinnie Acoustic Tour in key cities and when that is done, then...

"The Vinnie Vincent Electric Full Shredd Tour - fasten your seatbelts baby! Now I know that will be fun. By the way... getting in shape and been dropping lots of weight. Should be at my old weight in a few months."


