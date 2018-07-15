|
Eyehategod Member Leaves Group (Week in Review)
Eyehategod Member Leaves Group was a top story on Wednesday: Eyehategod frontman Mike Williams revealed in an interview conducted during Hellfest that longtime guitarist Brian Patton has left the group for family reasons. Williams said in the interview (via here), "We're a four-piece band now... Brian, our other guitar player, he quit, because he has a new baby. He has two kids now... and he's taking care of his wife's parents; they're having some health issues, I believe. "So it's for a good cause, but he couldn't tour with us anymore. But it's fun being a four-piece; I like the sound and the vibe and everything. So it's kind of like a new era of the band." - here.
