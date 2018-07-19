Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Scheduled to begin on July 18th, the journey will wind its way through more than two dozen cities and includes a handful of headlining shows as well as an appearance at this year's edition of Heavy Montreal and Psycho Las Vegas.



The band will be playing as a four-piece. Longtime guitarist Brian Patton, who's been missing in action on the last few EYEHATEGOD tours, recently issued a statement regarding his decision to leave the band.

"Touring and being away from my family started to get harder after my daughter was born. Then soon after the arrival of my son, I left for a six-week tour. While I was away, both kids had some serious health scares. Being away from my family while that happened, along with an increasingly busy tour schedule, I decided the best thing for me was to step down. To concrete this decision, after a visit with my wife's parents earlier this year, it became clear that my in-laws' health was rapidly fading and they needed our help. So my family and I have moved to Greensboro, North Carolina to care for them full time.

"Trust me when I say that this has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. After being in this band for twenty-five years -- over half of my life -- to say that I will miss it is a huge understatement. I already miss it. Ultimately, I want to be at home with my family. But more importantly, I am truly needed at home. I love my brothers in Eyehategod, of course, and wish them nothing but the best. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and the music I have played throughout the years. I hope to see you all soon. I plan on playing again in some form or fashion. But for now, my family comes first."



EYEHATEGOD w/ Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity:

7/18/2018 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

7/19/2018 The Forge - Joliet, IL *

7/20/2018 Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7/21/2018 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

7/22/2018 Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

7/23/2018 The District - Sioux Falls, SD

7/24/2018 High Noon - Madison, WI *

7/25/2018 The Clyde Theatre - Wayne, IN

7/26/2018 123 Pleasant Street - Morgantown, WV *

7/27/2018 Si Hall At The Fairgrounds - Syracuse, NY

7/29/2018 Heavy Montreal - Montreal, QC *

7/30/2018 The Queen - Wilmington, DE

8/01/2018 The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

8/02/2018 The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

8/03/2018 Phase 2 - Lynchburg, VA

8/04/2018 Earth Rocker Fest - Inwood, WV

8/05/2018 The Norva - Norfolk, VA

8/07/2018 Rebel - Toronto, ON

8/08/2018 Metlus - Montreal, QC

8/09/2018 Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

8/10/2018 Paramount - Huntington, NY

8/11/2018 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

8/16/2018 Rickshaw - Vancouver, BC *

8/17/2018 Tony V's - Everett, WA *

8/18/2018 Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV *

8/19/2018 The Lost Well - Austin, TX *

* EYEHATEGOD only