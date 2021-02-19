Eyehategod Streaming New Song 'Circle Of Nerves'

Eyehategod have released a brand new track called "Circle Of Nerves". The song is the final preview release of the group's forthcoming studio album.

The band's brand new 12-track album will be entitled "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", and is set to be released by Century Media Records on March 12th.

Frontman Mike IX Williams had this to say about the new song, "'Circle of Nerves' is the last single before the release of our new album, A History of Nomadic Behavior.

"This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement. We can't wait to play these songs live in filthy venues, where the real noise comes to life." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Eyehategod Recruit Full Metal Jackie To Host Album Listening Party

Eyehategod Release 'Fake What's Yours' Video

Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years

Eyehategod Ink Deal For New Album 'A History of Nomadic Behavior'

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed 2019 In Review

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Eyehategod Member Leaves Group

News > Eyehategod