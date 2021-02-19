Eyehategod have released a brand new track called "Circle Of Nerves". The song is the final preview release of the group's forthcoming studio album.
The band's brand new 12-track album will be entitled "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", and is set to be released by Century Media Records on March 12th.
Frontman Mike IX Williams had this to say about the new song, "'Circle of Nerves' is the last single before the release of our new album, A History of Nomadic Behavior.
"This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement. We can't wait to play these songs live in filthy venues, where the real noise comes to life." Stream the song below:
Eyehategod Recruit Full Metal Jackie To Host Album Listening Party
Eyehategod Release 'Fake What's Yours' Video
Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years
Eyehategod Ink Deal For New Album 'A History of Nomadic Behavior'
Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed 2019 In Review
Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing
Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed
Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC
Eyehategod Member Leaves Group
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance- Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video- Guns N' Roses, Garbage, Jellyfish Supergroup- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance
Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video
Guns N' Roses, Garbage, Jellyfish Supergroup Share Stooges Cover
Paul Stanley's Soul Station Stream New Song 'I, Oh I'
Blue October Share 'Moving On (So Long)' Fan Collaboration Video
Eyehategod Streaming New Song 'Circle Of Nerves'
September Mourning Release 'Kill This Love' Video
Dregg 'Evolve' With New Single and Video