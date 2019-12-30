.

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-30-2019

Eyehategod

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed was a top 19 story of July 2019: Eyehategod drummer Aaron Hill was attacked with a knife and robbed near the venue where the band was supposed to perform at in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday night (July 7th), forcing the band to cancel the show.

The promoter of the show, Show No Mercy, made the announcement of the cancelation and provided details in a Facebook post. They shared, "Today as Aaron Hill walked to the venue he suffered a robbery.

"They have a driver at their disposal; but they had been touring the city all afternoon so he preferred to walk to the venue, because his hotel is very close; when 4 people, 2 blocks away, intercepted him and took his belongings while one of them threatened him and made a 5 cm wound to his left side. He is well, however it was not possible to continue with the show.

It is worth mentioning that neither Foro Independencia, nor SNM, nor Aaron are responsible for this event; it is not possible that you cannot walk safely on the street ready to enjoy your Sunday.

We appreciate the support of Red Cross and Guadalajara police for the attentions. Enrique Alfaro we hope that this crime will not go unpunished and we can enjoy our city with tranquility. During the week we will let you know the refund process.


