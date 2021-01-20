.

Eyehategod Release 'Fake What's Yours' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-20-2021

Cover art courtesy Trendsetter

Eyehategod have released a video for their brand new track called "Fake What's Yours". The song is the second single from their long-awaited forthcoming studio album.

The new record, their first new full length in seven years, will be entitled "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", and is set to be released by Century Media Records on March 12th.

Mike IX Williams had this to say, "'Fake What's Yours' is the second single from our new album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, and it's a pure uncut chunk of anti-authoritarian preach-speak set to a condescending guitar riff that could only be born from the dirty streets of New Orleans .

"We can't wait for everyone to hear the full record, but for now, put on your gas masks, lock your doors, stay home and LISTEN!" Watch the video below:


