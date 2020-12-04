.

Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 12-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 YearsAlbum cover art/Speakeasy

Eyehategod have released a visualizer video for their new song "High Risk Trigger". The track comes from the group's first new album in seven years, "A History of Nomadic Behavior", that will arrive on March 12th.

Frontman Mike IX Williams had this to say about the new record, "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year.

"During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies.

"Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal." Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years

Eyehategod Ink Deal For New Album 'A History of Nomadic Behavior'

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed 2019 In Review

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Eyehategod Member Leaves Group



More Eyehategod News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album- David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'- Underoath- more

Reviews

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album

David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'

Underoath Share 'Define The Great Line' Livestream Recordings

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Restless Nights

Steel Panther Postpone Livestream Due To Covid-19

Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years

Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour