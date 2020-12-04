Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years

Eyehategod have released a visualizer video for their new song "High Risk Trigger". The track comes from the group's first new album in seven years, "A History of Nomadic Behavior", that will arrive on March 12th.
Frontman Mike IX Williams had this to say about the new record, "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year.
"During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies.
"Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal." Watch the video below:
