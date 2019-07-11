.

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

07-11-2019
Eyehategod

Eyehategod drummer Aaron Hill took to social media to reassure fans that he is "doing well" after suffering aknife wound in a stabbing near a venue in Guadalajara, Mexico this past Sunday (July 7th).

Hill was attacked by three men and a woman near the Forum Independence where the band was set to play that night. He suffered a wound to his side and the band called off the show.

On Thursday, Aaron shared the following update with fans, along with a photo of the bloody t-shirt he was wearing. He wrote, "I wanna thank everyone who's reached out to send their love and support these last few days, it really means a lot to me and I thank you.

"I'm home and doing well. I also wanna thank everyone at Foro Independencia and Show No Mercy for their help and a special thanks to everyone in attendance for showing up and understanding why we had to cancel.

"I don't blame anyone for the incident as this could've happened anywhere and I don't agree with any negative comments about Mexico. I think Mexico is a beautiful place with great people and I look forward to returning and playing again See you all soon


Related Stories


Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Eyehategod Member Leaves Group

Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant

Eyehategod's Mike Williams Updates Fans On Transplant Recovery

IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit A Big Success

Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit

Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams Announces 1st Show Since Transplant

Crowbar and Superjoint Lead IX Lives For The Sick Lineup

More Eyehategod News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week- Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing- Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa- more


Reviews
Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Matt Nathanson To Deliver 'postcards (from Chicago)'

Chase Atlantic Release 'Heaven And Back' Video

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.