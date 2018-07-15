News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned was a top story on Thursday: Move over Harry and Sally. We may soon witness When Ozzy Met Sharon on the silver screen, according to the matriarch of the Osbourne family, who says that a script is currently being written about Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon's personal story.

The metal legend's wife and longtime manager Sharon spoke with here recently and revealed that she is hoping to make a film about the early years of their relationship. She explained, ""It starts the day we meet and will focus on how our lives were totally different but very similar in ways: I was brought up by a powerful, successful father, ­- the late, famously tough Black Sabbath/Small Faces/ELO manager Don Arden - and Ozzy was brought up extremely poor and somewhat abused.

Given Ozzy's colorful past, fans may expect a movie highlighting his exploits, but Sharon warms that the film will be about their romance. "It's definitely going to be a tearjerker. It's not going to be a sex-and-drugs movie at all. Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliche." - here.

More Ozzy Osbourne News

