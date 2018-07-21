Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

The Beautiful Human is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and will wrap up on October 14th in San Diego, CA at Soma.

Escape The Fate singer Craig Mabbitt had this to say, "The boys and I are very excited to share the road with these amazing bands - including Slaves. I have known Jonny for a long time and we haven't had the chance to tour together for over a decade! I can't wait to share our new record with our fans with a full set. Do NOT miss this one" Read more including the dates - here.