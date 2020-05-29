Slaves Release New Video And Announce Album Release

Slaves have released a music video for their new single "Wasting My Youth". The track comes from their just announced new album "To Better Days", which is set to be released on August 7th.

Frontman Matt McAndrew had this to say, "There is a lyric, 'The feeling I've repressed is going out of style. It's about finding the truth and holding it back [feeling] like coming to the brink of sneezing and then missing it.

"You have this build up, this realization, and these feelings that are coming to a head and need to be released. Maybe that release is pleasure or maybe it's pain or maybe just catharsis. But it's a relief to have it out. If you miss that opportunity for release, you don't get it again. 'Wasting My Youth' is about that bottled up frustration that comes from staying in a situation past its expiration date and what that does to a person."

Matt also shared this about the new album, "We're excited to finally share our new album, To Better Days with you. I'm so proud of how this record turned out and how well we all worked together to create these songs. We feel it's the band's best work to date and we hope you enjoy the music as much as we enjoyed making it." Watch the video below:





