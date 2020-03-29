.

Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slaves

Slaves have just released a music video for their brand new song "Talk to a Friend." The track features new vocalist Matt McAndrew and comes from the band's forthcoming album.

McAndrew had this to say, "'Talk to a Friend' is probably my favorite song from the record. The lyrical concept is something I've wanted to write for a long time. Being most unkind to yourself - saying things to yourself that you'd never say to a friend - is something I think will resonate with people.

"Musically, it's this great mix of pretty and ethereal sounds with more dark, brooding, and heavy elements. I'm really stoked with how the video turned out on this one. Our director Aaron Berkshire did a killer job." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video

Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

More Slaves News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song- The Who Postpone Spring US Tour- Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic- more


Reviews
Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

The Who Postpone Spring US Tour

Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

August Burns Red Deliver 'Paramount'

Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video

Shvpes Release 'Lion's Den' Video

Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Get Animated

Another Day Dawns Release 'Beautiful Suicide' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.