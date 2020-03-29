Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video
Slaves have just released a music video for their brand new song "Talk to a Friend." The track features new vocalist Matt McAndrew and comes from the band's forthcoming album.
McAndrew had this to say, "'Talk to a Friend' is probably my favorite song from the record. The lyrical concept is something I've wanted to write for a long time. Being most unkind to yourself - saying things to yourself that you'd never say to a friend - is something I think will resonate with people.
"Musically, it's this great mix of pretty and ethereal sounds with more dark, brooding, and heavy elements. I'm really stoked with how the video turned out on this one. Our director Aaron Berkshire did a killer job." Watch the video below:
