Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video

Slaves have just released a music video for their brand new song "Talk to a Friend." The track features new vocalist Matt McAndrew and comes from the band's forthcoming album.

McAndrew had this to say, "'Talk to a Friend' is probably my favorite song from the record. The lyrical concept is something I've wanted to write for a long time. Being most unkind to yourself - saying things to yourself that you'd never say to a friend - is something I think will resonate with people.

"Musically, it's this great mix of pretty and ethereal sounds with more dark, brooding, and heavy elements. I'm really stoked with how the video turned out on this one. Our director Aaron Berkshire did a killer job." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

More Slaves News



