.

Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video

William Lee | 02-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slaves

Slaves have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Bury a Lie". The track will be featured on the band's forthcoming album "To Better Days".

Frontman Matt McAndrew had this to say about the new single, "Bury A Lie is one of the heavier songs off the album. It packs a punch and we're excited to play it live."

He added, "Like many songs on the album, the lyrics deal with the feelings of a troubled relationship. The past won't stay dead and you're haunted by it."

The new music video was directed by Lance Gergar and the track follows the group's previous singles "Heavier" and "Prayers". Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

More Slaves News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant- Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material- My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours- David Bowie- more


Reviews
Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director'

Kirk Windstein Would Prefer Full New Down Album

Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video

Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours

Unreleased Version Of David Bowie Tin Machine Classic Streaming



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.