Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video
Slaves have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Bury a Lie". The track will be featured on the band's forthcoming album "To Better Days".
Frontman Matt McAndrew had this to say about the new single, "Bury A Lie is one of the heavier songs off the album. It packs a punch and we're excited to play it live."
He added, "Like many songs on the album, the lyrics deal with the feelings of a troubled relationship. The past won't stay dead and you're haunted by it."
The new music video was directed by Lance Gergar and the track follows the group's previous singles "Heavier" and "Prayers". Watch the video here.
