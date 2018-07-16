Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

The Beautiful Human is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and will wrap up on October 14th in San Diego, CA at Soma.

Escape The Fate singer Craig Mabbitt had this to say, "The boys and I are very excited to share the road with these amazing bands - including Slaves. I have known Jonny for a long time and we haven't had the chance to tour together for over a decade! I can't wait to share our new record with our fans with a full set. Do NOT miss this one."

Slaves frontman Jonny Craig added, "I'm super excited to tour with Craig and Escape The Fate. After many years of following each other around on the road, it's going to be great to tour together."

The Beautiful Human Tour Dates:

Thurs Sept 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Sept 7 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

Sat Sept 8 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

Sun Sept 9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

Tues Sept 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Wed Sept 12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Thurs Sept 13 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

Fri Sept 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

Sat Sept 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at Intersection

SunSept 16 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

Tues Sept 18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

Wed Sept 19 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

Thurs Sept 20 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

Fri Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

Sat Sept 22 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

Sun Sept 23, 2018 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Mon Sept 24 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

Wed Sept 26 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

Thurs Sept 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live

Fri Sept 28 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel Concert Lounge

Sat Sept 29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Sun Sept 30 - Spartansburg, SC - Ground Zero

Wed Oct 3, 2018 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

Thur Oct 4- Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Fri Oct 5 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space

Sat Oct 6 - Birimingham, AL - Workplay Theatre

Sun Oct 7 Memphis, TN - Growlers

Mon Oct 8 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at the House of Blues

Wed Oct 10 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

Thurs Oct 11 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

Fri Oct 12 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

Sun Oct 14 - San Diego,CA - Soma