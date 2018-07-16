|
Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour
Escape the Fate and Slaves have announced that will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour that feature support from Famous Last Words, Picturesque and Set To Stun. The Beautiful Human is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and will wrap up on October 14th in San Diego, CA at Soma. Escape The Fate singer Craig Mabbitt had this to say, "The boys and I are very excited to share the road with these amazing bands - including Slaves. I have known Jonny for a long time and we haven't had the chance to tour together for over a decade! I can't wait to share our new record with our fans with a full set. Do NOT miss this one." Slaves frontman Jonny Craig added, "I'm super excited to tour with Craig and Escape The Fate. After many years of following each other around on the road, it's going to be great to tour together." The Beautiful Human Tour Dates:
