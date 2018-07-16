News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour
07-16-2018
.
Slaves

Escape the Fate and Slaves have announced that will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour that feature support from Famous Last Words, Picturesque and Set To Stun.

The Beautiful Human is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and will wrap up on October 14th in San Diego, CA at Soma.

Escape The Fate singer Craig Mabbitt had this to say, "The boys and I are very excited to share the road with these amazing bands - including Slaves. I have known Jonny for a long time and we haven't had the chance to tour together for over a decade! I can't wait to share our new record with our fans with a full set. Do NOT miss this one."

Slaves frontman Jonny Craig added, "I'm super excited to tour with Craig and Escape The Fate. After many years of following each other around on the road, it's going to be great to tour together."

The Beautiful Human Tour Dates:
Thurs Sept 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fri Sept 7 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
Sat Sept 8 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
Sun Sept 9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
Tues Sept 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Wed Sept 12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Thurs Sept 13 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
Fri Sept 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
Sat Sept 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at Intersection
SunSept 16 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
Tues Sept 18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
Wed Sept 19 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
Thurs Sept 20 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions
Fri Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
Sat Sept 22 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
Sun Sept 23, 2018 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
Mon Sept 24 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
Wed Sept 26 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
Thurs Sept 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live
Fri Sept 28 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel Concert Lounge
Sat Sept 29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Sun Sept 30 - Spartansburg, SC - Ground Zero
Wed Oct 3, 2018 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
Thur Oct 4- Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Fri Oct 5 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space
Sat Oct 6 - Birimingham, AL - Workplay Theatre
Sun Oct 7 Memphis, TN - Growlers
Mon Oct 8 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at the House of Blues
Wed Oct 10 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
Thurs Oct 11 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
Fri Oct 12 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre
Sun Oct 14 - San Diego,CA - Soma


