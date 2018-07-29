|
The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event (Week in Review)
The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event was a top story on Wednesday: (Scoop) The Beach Boys will be sitting down for an intimate Q&A session with a select group of listeners for the SiriusXM "Town Hall" series at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood on July 30. They sent over these details: The session will be moderated by Emmy award-winning actor, director, producer and writer Rob Reiner and will air on August 10 at 5 PM ET/PT on Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel (channel 4.)
