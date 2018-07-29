News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event (Week in Review)

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event was a top story on Wednesday: (Scoop) The Beach Boys will be sitting down for an intimate Q&A session with a select group of listeners for the SiriusXM "Town Hall" series at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood on July 30. They sent over these details:

The session will be moderated by Emmy award-winning actor, director, producer and writer Rob Reiner and will air on August 10 at 5 PM ET/PT on Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel (channel 4.)

In a rare live group appearance, founding members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks along with long time Beach Boy, Bruce Johnston, will gather to speak with Reiner and answer questions from fans about their SiriusXM channel, their new album, The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and their celebrated career as one of the world's most beloved and respected bands. Fittingly, the Town Hall will take place at the Capitol Records Tower, the home of the band's first major label affiliation and the studio where they recorded some of their early material. Read more - here.

Scoop submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

