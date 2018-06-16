News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More (Week in Review)

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam launched the European leg of the Live 2018 Tour with the first of two sold-out shows at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 12, and video from opening night is streaming online.

As Spin reports, Eddie Vedder dedicated the show to the late Anthony Bourdain, as well as David and Andy Spade - brother-in-law and husband, respectively, of designer Kate Spade; both Spade and Bourdain passed away last week.

Before launching into a rendition of "Long Road," Vedder spoke in Dutch, and then said in English: "We dedicate this to Anthony, my friend David, his brother Andrew. They are deep in our hearts tonight and we thank you."

Pearl Jam's 26-song set mixed tracks from throughout their career and included two covers - Brandi Carlisle's "Again Today" and Neil Young's "F**kin' Up" - before closing with the 1993 "Vs." track, "Indifference."

The group's will wrap up their summer European concert run at the NOS Alive Festival in Lisbon, Portugal on July 14, after which they will play a series of select US stadium concerts in August.

The group will begin the US shows at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 8 and 10 while pledging a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives while challenging everyone to join them towards raising a minimum of $10 million for the cause. See videos from the kick off show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

