The Cars' Benjamin Orr Biography Coming This Fall

Often considered the band's heartthrob, Orr possessed an incredible voice, diverse musical talent and rare stage presence, all balanced by a magnetic, yet enigmatic personality, striking good looks, and a relentless determination to reach rock stardom. Born Benjamin Orzechowski (aka "Benny Eleven Letters") and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma Heights, Orr was, prior to becoming a world-famous rock star with The Cars, a "teen star" as a house band musician for the nationally syndicated television show Upbeat.

A few years later Ben met his musical partner and future Cars' bandleader, Ric Ocasek, and by 1976 their quest for the perfect blend of songs, bandmates, and musical landscape finally materialized as The Cars. They would go on to sell over 30 million albums worldwide resulting in 15 "Top 40" hits. Read more - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.