News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Cars' Benjamin Orr Biography Coming This Fall (Week in Review)

.
The Cars

The Cars' Benjamin Orr Biography Coming This Fall was a top story on Thursday: (Glass Onyon) Rowman & Littlefield have announced that they will publishing a new biography about late The Cars icon Benjamin Orr written by veteran music journalist Joe Milliken on November 15th. We were sent the following details:

Often considered the band's heartthrob, Orr possessed an incredible voice, diverse musical talent and rare stage presence, all balanced by a magnetic, yet enigmatic personality, striking good looks, and a relentless determination to reach rock stardom. Born Benjamin Orzechowski (aka "Benny Eleven Letters") and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma Heights, Orr was, prior to becoming a world-famous rock star with The Cars, a "teen star" as a house band musician for the nationally syndicated television show Upbeat.

A few years later Ben met his musical partner and future Cars' bandleader, Ric Ocasek, and by 1976 their quest for the perfect blend of songs, bandmates, and musical landscape finally materialized as The Cars. They would go on to sell over 30 million albums worldwide resulting in 15 "Top 40" hits. Read more - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

The Cars Music and more

The Cars T-shirts and Posters

More The Cars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Cars' Benjamin Orr Biography Coming This Fall

Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

The Cars Streaming Demo Of Classic Hit 'Shake It Up'

The Cars Stream Previously Unreleased Song From Shake It Up

The Cars Stream Demo Version of 1984 Classic 'Drive'

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.