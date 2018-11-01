Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming the debut live performance of their classic track, "The Frayed Ends Of Sanity", as the latest installment in their vintage video series of songs from their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2.

Footage of the song was filmed during the Sonisphere Festival at Hietaniemi in Helsinki, Finland on May 28, 2014 - one of only a dozen times the veteran metal outfit have featured the song in their live set.

The latest is their reissue series, Metallica's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

A new 3CD package includes the remastered album and two discs of rough mixes, demos and live tracks alongside an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





