News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

11-06-2018
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1987 classic, "Welcome To The Jungle", as they resumed their reunion tour at the Mother Of All Festival in Monterrey, Mexico on November 3.

The trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan delivered a 28-song set of classics and covers at the event, which also features sets by Whitesnake, Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Wolfmother and Garbage, among others.

"Gracias Monterrey! We'll miss you Mexico," posted the band. "See you soon Asia..." Guns N' Roses will continue a fall series of shows this week in the Far East ahead of appearances in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, and will wrap up their 2018 live schedule with their first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on December 8.

Since the Not In This Lifetime Tour kickoff in 2016, the band has performed more than 140 concerts for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates

Van Halen Going Off Broadway With A Twist

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Singled Out: After The Calm's Stuck On Repeat

Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released

Anneke van Giersbergen Releases 'Zo Lief' Video

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Singled Out: Palmyra Delran's I Thought You Said That You Were Gonna Kill Yourself

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.