Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1987 classic, "Welcome To The Jungle", as they resumed their reunion tour at the Mother Of All Festival in Monterrey, Mexico on November 3.

The trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan delivered a 28-song set of classics and covers at the event, which also features sets by Whitesnake, Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Wolfmother and Garbage, among others.

"Gracias Monterrey! We'll miss you Mexico," posted the band. "See you soon Asia..." Guns N' Roses will continue a fall series of shows this week in the Far East ahead of appearances in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, and will wrap up their 2018 live schedule with their first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on December 8.

Since the Not In This Lifetime Tour kickoff in 2016, the band has performed more than 140 concerts for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. Watch the video here.

