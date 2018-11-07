News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

11-07-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS teamed up with host James Corden to perform their signature tune, "Rock And Roll All Nite", on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show on November 5th.

Wearing a custom outfit and face paint, Corden added some new lyrics to the classic track as he admits that the older we get, the more difficult it becomes to rock and roll all night on top of partying every day.

The lead single from KISS' third record, 1975's "Dressed To Kill", reached No. 68 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200; a live version of the song from "KISS Alive!" became the band's first US Top 20 smash when it hit No. 12 on the singles chart in early 1976.

"Rock And Roll All Nite" marked the second appearance by KISS on the late night CBS program in the past week following a Halloween performance of their classic 1976 single "Shout It Out Loud." Watch the TV appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC

KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

Dream Theater Announce New Album And Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

Beatles Release Back In The U.S.S.R. Remix Lyric Video

Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Singled Out: Katie Knipp's Metro In Paris

Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

Duran Duran Release 'The Edge of America' Video

Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Soen Announce New Album 'Lotus'

Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video

Singled Out: Jenny March's Talk To Me

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.