Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex

11-25-2018
Machine Head

Machine Head took to social media to report that a couple was kicked out of their show in San Diego, Ca last week after they were caught having sex in the front row of the venue during the concert.

Following the show last Tuesday (Nov 22nd) at the House of Blues the band sharedvia Instagram, "San Diego! HOLY... FREAKIN... SH*T!!!?? When a guy and gal get ejected for having sex during "Davidian" (in the front row no less!?) you know it's gonna complete insanity! *no joke!*... WOW, what a welcome back you gave us, we are blown away! ?
Epic circle pits, the jumping was crazy, boobies, sing-a-longs, crowd-surfing-mania, couples having sex!!? ?
?
San Diego, after an 11 year break from each other, you are officially "un-fired"! Hands down the best show we have EVER played in your amazing city, and one of the wildest and rowdiest of the entire tour! Thank you all so much for an UNFORGETTABLE night of raging!! ?


Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex

