|
Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex
11-25-2018
Machine Head took to social media to report that a couple was kicked out of their show in San Diego, Ca last week after they were caught having sex in the front row of the venue during the concert.
Following the show last Tuesday (Nov 22nd) at the House of Blues the band sharedvia Instagram, "San Diego! HOLY... FREAKIN... SH*T!!!?? When a guy and gal get ejected for having sex during "Davidian" (in the front row no less!?) you know it's gonna complete insanity! *no joke!*... WOW, what a welcome back you gave us, we are blown away! ?
Related Stories
Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex
Machine Head's Robb Flynn Producing Sworn Enemy's New Album
Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off
Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band
Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band
Machine Head Announce North American Tour
Deep Purple In The Studio For 'Machine Head' Anniversary