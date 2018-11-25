News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video

11-25-2018
Evergrey

Evergrey have released a new music video for their track "A Silent Arc". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Atlantic" which is set to hit stores on January 25th.

S Englund had this to say about the new studio effort, "This is album number 11 and it's also the third album of a concept that might have reached its destination, or at least one conclusion.

"It might also have been something that some of you saw coming or anticipated? We've fought through giant private obstacles as well as an extremely complicated break-in at our studio to bring this album to you. So at the same time as it's certainly not been painless or at all easy, it's been rewarding in new ways and our creativity has been painted in colours of honesty and sincerity.

He continued, "This is our heaviest, darkest, and perhaps also our most diverse album to date. It's everything we wanted to compose and the written words come straight from a place of transparency and never before experienced lucidity.

"Finally, as of yesterday, we've reached new shores. We can't wait for you to share this journey with us and dive into our worlds, our depths, and the waters of The Atlantic!" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video

More Evergrey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video

Fernando Perdomo Releases New Album 'Zebra Crossing'

Alice In Chains Add Dates To Rainer Fog Tour

Singled Out: One Flew West's Semi Kinda Right

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.