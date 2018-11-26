Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses were forced to end their November 25th concert in the United Arab Emirates early due to an illness affecting frontman Axl Rose. According to Billboard, Rose managed to perform 17 of the group's regular 28-song set before shutting things down after "November Rain."

"They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours," Rose told the crowd during the band's performance at the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. "So, instead of canceling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you."

Rose's bandmates saluted the singer and the fans following the concert. "Thank you Abu Dhabi!," tweeted bassist Duff McKagan. "@axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!"

"Abu Dhabi, you guys were great tonight!," posted Slash. "Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers!"

Guns N' Roses are next scheduled to perform in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 29 as the band prepares to close out their 2018 schedule in Honolulu, HI on December 8. Watch video of Axl's speech here.

