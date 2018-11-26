News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

11-26-2018
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses were forced to end their November 25th concert in the United Arab Emirates early due to an illness affecting frontman Axl Rose. According to Billboard, Rose managed to perform 17 of the group's regular 28-song set before shutting things down after "November Rain."

"They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours," Rose told the crowd during the band's performance at the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. "So, instead of canceling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you."

Rose's bandmates saluted the singer and the fans following the concert. "Thank you Abu Dhabi!," tweeted bassist Duff McKagan. "@axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!"

"Abu Dhabi, you guys were great tonight!," posted Slash. "Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers!"

Guns N' Roses are next scheduled to perform in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 29 as the band prepares to close out their 2018 schedule in Honolulu, HI on December 8. Watch video of Axl's speech here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Robert Plant Rocks Elvis Presley Covers At Ex-Wife's Birthday Party

Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video

Singled Out: Ness Heads' Pretty

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.