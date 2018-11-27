Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

(hennemusic) Metallica will release a limited-edition, vinyl version of their recent acoustic performance at the inaugural All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Benefit Concert on February 1.

The November 3 event at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA celebrated the first full year of the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, which was launched in 2017 to help create sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

The benefit concert raised more than $1.3 million for the non-profit organization, who will use the funds to work with their partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

"Helping Hands...Live & Acoustic At The Masonic" captures Metallica's acoustic set of classic tracks and cover of tunes by Deep Purple, Nazareth, Bob Seger and Blue Oyster Cult.

The limited edition, 2LP 140g colored vinyl release will see all proceeds donated to All Within My Hands. Audio of Metallica's performance is currently available via CD and digital download via livemetallica.com. Watch video from the show here.

