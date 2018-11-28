Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander

(hennemusic) A Green Day tribute is among more than 2.4 million names featured on NASA's InSight Mars Lander, which arrived on the red planet on November 26.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a microchip on the NASA vehicle bears the East Bay pop band's name and date of origin. "Officially landed on Mars," tweeted the band. "'Green Day Since 1986' was etched on a chip on the NASA InSight lander that landed at Elysium Planitia today. Out of this world."

According to NASA, their Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA invited members of the public to send their names to Mars; the offer proved so popular that more than 2.4 million names were etched onto two microchips carried to Mars.

In addition to Green Day, others included in the microchip series were names of children in elementary school classes, NASA's Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen, and Star Trek actor William Shatner. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





