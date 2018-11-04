Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the drummer is joined by Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

The lineup strictly performs material from Pink Floyd's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era, including songs from their groundbreaking 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," says Mason. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians."

The five-week spring series (see dates below) will hit most US major cities after it opens in Vancouver, BC on March 12. - here.