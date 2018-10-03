News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

10-03-2018
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is revealing details about a 2017 surgery in a new interview with Planet Rock. The legendary rocker says he had both his knees replaced with titanium last year.

"With all the years of bending and rotating (on stage), there's wear and tear," explains Coverdale in the latest issue of Planet Rock magazine. "I've got degenerative arthritis in my knees. It got to the point it was hurting so much it was pulling me out of the zone I needed to be in for my performance.

"So last year I had the right knee, then the left knee, replaced with titanium. My recovery was so successful the doctor shared details of it at a conference and I'm preparing for world tours for 2019 and 2020"

"To hear 12,000 people singing 'Is This Love?' and 'Here I Go Again' is transcendental," he adds. "I am blessed." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

Whitesnake Rare And Unreleased Acoustic Performances Coming

Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Whitesnake Push Back New Album Over 'Technical Issues'

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour 2017 In Review

Whitesnake Release Video For Deep Purple Classic Performance

Coverdale Confirms Whitesnake Hit Was Written For B.B. King

More Whitesnake News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case- Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band- The Eagles Announce Spring Tour- more

Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary

KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Metallica Continue 30 Years Of Justice Video Series With 1996 One Performance

Iconic David Bowie Festival Performance Focus Of New Package

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

From First to Last's Matt Good Goes Retrograde With Never Us

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tops Chart With New Solo Album

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock

Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

Metallica Release Live Harvester Of Sorrow Video

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.