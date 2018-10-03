Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

(hennemusic) Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is revealing details about a 2017 surgery in a new interview with Planet Rock. The legendary rocker says he had both his knees replaced with titanium last year.

"With all the years of bending and rotating (on stage), there's wear and tear," explains Coverdale in the latest issue of Planet Rock magazine. "I've got degenerative arthritis in my knees. It got to the point it was hurting so much it was pulling me out of the zone I needed to be in for my performance.

"So last year I had the right knee, then the left knee, replaced with titanium. My recovery was so successful the doctor shared details of it at a conference and I'm preparing for world tours for 2019 and 2020"

"To hear 12,000 people singing 'Is This Love?' and 'Here I Go Again' is transcendental," he adds. "I am blessed." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





