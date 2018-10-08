News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

10-08-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 6 as part of their fall tour of North America, and video of the group's full performance is streaming online.

The band topped the Saturday night bill at Austin's Zilker Park during the three-day event, which also featured Paul McCartney, Greta Van Fleet, Deftones and many others.

Metallica delivered a 16-song set in Austin, opening with the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" lead single, "Hardwired", while half the show highlighted tunes from their first three albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All", 1984's "Ride The Lightning", and 1986's "Master Of Puppets."

The group also performed the single, "One", from 1988's "...And Justice For All", which will see its expanded 30th anniversary reissue released on November 2. Watch video here.

