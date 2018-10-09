We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

We Came As Romans revealed during a concert this weekend that they will be holding the Promise Me Tribute in memory of their late vocalist Kyle Pavone at the end of the month.

The singer died at the age of 28 back in late August and during a hometown show in Detroit on Sunday night on their current tour with Bullet For My Valentine, the band announced the special event will be taking place at the same venue later this month.

The memorial concert is set to happen at the Fillmore in Detroit on October 28th and will also be a benefit for the Kyle Pavone Foundation. We Came As Romans' Dave Stephens says the show will feature "a whole bunch of guest vocalists, guest musicians, tons of DJS" and added that it will be "a big party celebrating all the awesome things Kyle did in his life.





