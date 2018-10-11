Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham has filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac over his firing from the band earlier this year. Rolling Stone reports the guitarist's lawsuit - filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against his former group for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, among other charges, according to legal documents obtained by the magazine - states that he asked the group to postpone their tour by three months so he could play shows with his solo band.

Buckingham claims plans were already in place for the "Rumours"-era lineup to play 60 shows across North America when he was let go without warning.

The lawsuit states: "This action is necessary to enforce Buckingham's right to share in the economic opportunities he is entitled to as a member of the partnership created to operate the business of Fleetwood Mac."

"Last January, Fleetwood Mac made the decision to continue to tour without me," Buckingham said in a statement regarding the suit. "I remain deeply surprised and saddened, as this decision ends the beautiful 43-year legacy we built together. Over the last eight months, our many efforts to come to an agreement have unfortunately proved elusive. I'm looking forward to closure, and will always remain proud of all that we created, and what that legacy represents."

"It's impossible for the band to offer comment on a legal complaint they have not seen," a Fleetwood Mac spokesperson said in a statement. "It's fairly standard legal procedure to service the complaint to the parties involved, something that neither Mr. Buckingham nor his legal counsel have done. Which makes one wonder what the true motivations are when servicing press first with a legal complaint before the parties in dispute."

The group parted ways with Buckingham and replaced him with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House. Read more here.

