Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn addressed the recent news that that the band's current tour would be their last with Demmel and Dave McClain, during the first show of the trek.

The band kicked off their Freaks & Zeroes North American tour at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento and Flynn told audience members that he sees "new beginnings" for the band following their "farewell" tour.

Demmel and McClain announced that they are quitting the band following the conclusion of the tour. Flynn told Sacramento fans, "This is the opening night of our tour. You caught us at a unique point in history.

"Tonight is all about new beginnings. I'm sure you guys heard the news that Phil and Dave are going to be moving on after this. Ladies and gentlemen, please keep those loudest screams for those two gentlemen." Watch fan filmed video here.





