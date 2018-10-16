Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

Dream Theater's keyboardist Jordan Rudess is taking his Bach To Rock solo piano tour international next month with the announcement of shows that will span three continents.

The 16 new dates in Japan, South America and Australia/New Zealand following Jordan's successful U.S., UK and European tours earlier this year. He explained the concept, "Many of my fans only know me as a progressive rock keyboardist but piano is where it all started for me.

"Sitting at the piano has always felt like the most natural way for me to express my musicality. This tour is bringing me to some of the biggest and most exciting markets for Dream Theater. I'm really excited to return to these countries and share this acoustic evening with some of the most supportive fans in the world."

Jordan Rudess From Bach To Rock dates

11/12/18 - Tokyo, Japan

11/14/18 - Osaka, Japan

11/17/18 - Taibei, Taiwan - Korg Clinic

11/17/18 - Taibei, Taiwan

11/19/18 - Singapore

11/21/18 - Brisbane, Australia

11/22/18 - Adelaide, Australia

11/23/18 - Melbourne, Australia

11/25/18 - Auckland, New Zealand

11/27/18 - Sydney, Australia

11/28/18 - Canberra, Australia

12/2/18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

12/4/18 - Santiago, Chile

12/6/18 - Sao Paolo, Brazil

12/9/18 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

12/10/18 - Rio, Brazil





