Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

10-16-2018
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked a Metallica classic in Kansas City, MO on October 12 with the help of a 10-year-old guitarist and video of the performance has gone viral.

The band's "Concrete And Gold" tour stop at the city's Sprint Center saw frontman Dave Grohl invite Collier Cash Rule on stage at the start of the show's encore.

"Do you play guitar, Collier?", Grohl asked the young man, who replied "yes"; when prompted further what music he knew, Collier replied: "I know a lot of Metallica songs."

The Foos leader hooked Collier up with a guitar before he launched into "Enter Sandman" while the group joined in for an abbreviated version of the 1991 Metallica hit.

As the crowd applauded, Grohl check in with the guitarist to see if he knew any other songs, with Collier jamming the opening to two more Metallica tracks that impressed the Foo rocker, who proceeded to give the 10-year-old his guitar.

"If I see that s**t on eBay next week, I'm gonna find you, Collier," joked Grohl. Video of the young rocker's appearance has gone viral, with more than 1 million views in the first two days since it surfaced on YouTube.

The Foos frontman later tweeted footage from the concert, writing: "Lookout world...Next generation of rockers coming soon to an arena near you! Thanks Collier!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


