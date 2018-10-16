|
Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music
10-16-2018
(hennemusic) Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is sharing an update from the recording studio on the band's progress with a series of new tunes set for inclusion on the soundtrack to the upcoming film version of their 2001 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band."
The band recently regrouped for sessions on the project with veteran producer Bob Rock. "F**k can I just say it?," tweeted Sixx. "I'm listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we're outta our minds."
The bassist recently responded to a social media question about the new material will work alongside the group's classic tracks in the film, writing: "You can trust us these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing."
Directed by Jeff Tremaine and currently in production, the group's biopic features Daniel Webber as frontman Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music
Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock
Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud
Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment
Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son
Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious
Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute
Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic