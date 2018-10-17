News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Reveal Live Video For Classic 'Creeping Death'

10-17-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of an October 13 performance of their 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", filmed during the band's headline set during the second weekend of the 2018 edition of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The tune was the only single released from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 6 million in the country.

As they did a week earlier, the veteran metal outfit topped the Saturday night bill at Austin's Zilker Park during the three-day event, which also featured Paul McCartney, Deftones, Arctic Monkeys and many others.

Part of Metallica's fall tour of North America, the Texas concerts took place ahead of the next release in the band's ongoing reissue series. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


