Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a 1989 live performance of their classic track, "Harvester Of Sorrow", as the latest installment in their vintage video series of songs from their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2.

Footage of the record's original lead single was filmed live at the Stone Balloon in Newark, DE on August 7, 1989. Metallica's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

A 3CD reissue includes the remastered album and two discs of rough mixes, demos and live tracks alongside an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Reveal Live Video For Classic 'Creeping Death'

Metallica Release Video Of Debut Live Performance Of 'Dyer's Eve'

Metallica Release Live Video From Hometown Show

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video

Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

Metallica Continue 30 Years Of Justice Video Series With 1996 One Performance

Metallica Release Live Harvester Of Sorrow Video

Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

More Metallica News

Share this article



