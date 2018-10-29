News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

10-29-2018
Volbeat

Volbeat have announced that they will be releasing a new concert film called ""Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken" on December 14 on Blu-ray/2CD, DVD/2CD, 2CD, 3LP and digitally.

The released was filmed in the band's hometown of Copenhagen before an audience of 48,250 fans on August 26, 2017, which included special guest appearances Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Napalm Death's Barney Greenway, Danko Jones and more.

Frontman Michael Poulsen had this to say, "Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true and we're humbled and honoured that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us.

"We're thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone."


