News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

10-30-2018
Between The Buried And Me

Between The Buried And Me have announced that early in the new year they will launch the 'Automata II' North American Tour that will feature support TesseracT and Astronoid.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Athens, Georgia on February 8th and works it's way across the country ending in Greenville, South Carolina on March 9th.

The tour comes in support of 'Automata II' the second part of the double concept album the band released earlier this year via Sumerian Records. The 2-part conceptual saw Between The Buried And Me venture into new territory, expanding their ever-evolving style whilst upholding a tradition of progression. Speaking on the process, Paul Waggoner says, "We never want to repeat ourselves. We're always trying to do something different, and this album fell right into that sort of pattern. We push ourselves into new places, while retaining our basic sound."

Tommy Giles Rogers agrees, "This many years into our career, we want to continue doing things differently. Lyrically, I wanted to write something that I treated as a puzzle until it comes together at the end. For as deep and dark as it is, there's a positive outcome, which we've never had. The story follow a protagonist whose dreams are used as entertainment broadcasted by a company called Voice of Trespass. Most of the record takes place within that dream. The character thinks it's all real."

The Automata II North America Dates:
Fri, Feb 8 Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
Sat, Feb 9 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
Sun, Feb 10 Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Tue, Feb 12 Wilmington, DE -The Queen
Wed, Feb 13 Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
Thu, Feb 14 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
Fri, Feb 15 Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
Sat, Feb 16 Hampton, NH - Wally's
Sun, Feb 17 Rochester, NY - Anthology
Tue, Feb 19 Cleveland, OH - Agora
Wed, Feb 20 Lansing, Michigan - The Loft
Thu, Feb 21 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
Fri, Feb 22 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Sat, Feb 23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown
Sun, Feb 24 Boulder, CO - Fox Theater
Tue, Feb 26 Reno, NV - Cargo
Wed, Feb 27 Fresno, Ca - Strummers
Fri, Mar 1 Pomona, California - The Glasshouse
Sat, Mar 2 Tucson, AZ - The Rock
Mon, Mar 4 Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
Tue, Mar 5 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
Thu, Mar 7 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Fri, Mar 8 Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
Sat, Mar 9 Greenville, SC -The Firmament
Sun, Mar 10 Winston-Salem, NC - RamKat


Related Stories


Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup

Between The Buried And Me Announce 'Automata II' Release

Between The Buried And Me Release 'Turn On The Darkness'

More Between The Buried And Me News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony

Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

Singled Out: Witch Casket's Punishment

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.