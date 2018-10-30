Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

Between The Buried And Me have announced that early in the new year they will launch the 'Automata II' North American Tour that will feature support TesseracT and Astronoid.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Athens, Georgia on February 8th and works it's way across the country ending in Greenville, South Carolina on March 9th.

The tour comes in support of 'Automata II' the second part of the double concept album the band released earlier this year via Sumerian Records. The 2-part conceptual saw Between The Buried And Me venture into new territory, expanding their ever-evolving style whilst upholding a tradition of progression. Speaking on the process, Paul Waggoner says, "We never want to repeat ourselves. We're always trying to do something different, and this album fell right into that sort of pattern. We push ourselves into new places, while retaining our basic sound."



Tommy Giles Rogers agrees, "This many years into our career, we want to continue doing things differently. Lyrically, I wanted to write something that I treated as a puzzle until it comes together at the end. For as deep and dark as it is, there's a positive outcome, which we've never had. The story follow a protagonist whose dreams are used as entertainment broadcasted by a company called Voice of Trespass. Most of the record takes place within that dream. The character thinks it's all real."



The Automata II North America Dates:

Fri, Feb 8 Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

Sat, Feb 9 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Sun, Feb 10 Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Tue, Feb 12 Wilmington, DE -The Queen

Wed, Feb 13 Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

Thu, Feb 14 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

Fri, Feb 15 Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

Sat, Feb 16 Hampton, NH - Wally's

Sun, Feb 17 Rochester, NY - Anthology

Tue, Feb 19 Cleveland, OH - Agora

Wed, Feb 20 Lansing, Michigan - The Loft

Thu, Feb 21 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

Fri, Feb 22 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Sat, Feb 23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Sun, Feb 24 Boulder, CO - Fox Theater

Tue, Feb 26 Reno, NV - Cargo

Wed, Feb 27 Fresno, Ca - Strummers

Fri, Mar 1 Pomona, California - The Glasshouse

Sat, Mar 2 Tucson, AZ - The Rock

Mon, Mar 4 Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

Tue, Mar 5 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Thu, Mar 7 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Fri, Mar 8 Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

Sat, Mar 9 Greenville, SC -The Firmament

Sun, Mar 10 Winston-Salem, NC - RamKat





