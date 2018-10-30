Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming a video trailer for his just-released adaptation of Igor Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale." The project sees Waters narrate the latest take on the Russian composer's classic story of a soldier who trades his violin to The Devil in exchange for a book that will help make him rich.

The 2018 adapatation sees the former Pink Floyd bassist play the Soldier, the Devil, the Narrator and all of the story's other characters, as well. Music for "The Soldier's Tale" is provided by seven musicians from the prestigious Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

The fact that Waters has recorded this work in particular is no accident, for there are personal reasons for his choice. In the first place, he has wanted for a long time to engage more deeply with the work of a composer whose weight and occasional inaccessibility may perhaps have much in common with his own music and, in the second place, the two world wars have left their mark on Waters' family, too - he lost his father in the Second World War, while one of his grandfathers was killed in the First.

"I'm hugely proud of it and I feel honored to have been given the opportunity to be part of a production of what I consider to be not just a great piece of work from Stravinsky, but, I think, an amazingly beautiful piece of recording," says Waters. Watch the trailer and read more here.

