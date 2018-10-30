News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

10-30-2018
Roger Waters

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming a video trailer for his just-released adaptation of Igor Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale." The project sees Waters narrate the latest take on the Russian composer's classic story of a soldier who trades his violin to The Devil in exchange for a book that will help make him rich.

The 2018 adapatation sees the former Pink Floyd bassist play the Soldier, the Devil, the Narrator and all of the story's other characters, as well. Music for "The Soldier's Tale" is provided by seven musicians from the prestigious Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

The fact that Waters has recorded this work in particular is no accident, for there are personal reasons for his choice. In the first place, he has wanted for a long time to engage more deeply with the work of a composer whose weight and occasional inaccessibility may perhaps have much in common with his own music and, in the second place, the two world wars have left their mark on Waters' family, too - he lost his father in the Second World War, while one of his grandfathers was killed in the First.

"I'm hugely proud of it and I feel honored to have been given the opportunity to be part of a production of what I consider to be not just a great piece of work from Stravinsky, but, I think, an amazingly beautiful piece of recording," says Waters. Watch the trailer and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Guests On Lucius' New Album

Pink Floyd Star Talks Friction Between David Gilmour and Roger Waters

Roger Waters Announces 2018 UK arena Tour

Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

More Roger Waters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony

Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

Singled Out: Witch Casket's Punishment

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.