At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg had this to say, "At The Gates have not done a support tour since 1996. When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package.

"This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us." See the dates - here.