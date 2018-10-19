|
At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss
10-19-2018
At The Gates are gearing up for their return to North America as the special guest on Behemoth's 'Ecclesia Diabolica' tour, which will also feature Wolves in the Throne Room.
The tour will be kicking off this Saturday, Oct. 20th in Phoenix, AZ at Van Buren and will be wrapping up on Nov. 24th, in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern Theatre.
At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg had this to say, "At The Gates have not done a support tour since 1996. When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package.
"This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us."
Behemoth "Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v." tour dates
w/ At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room
Oct. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Oct. 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Oct. 27 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
Oct. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Oct. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Nov. 1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Nov. 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Nov. 3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
Nov. 4 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus
Nov. 6 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
Nov. 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Nov. 13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
Nov. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Nov. 16 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
Nov. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
Nov. 21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Nov. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre
