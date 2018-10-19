At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

At The Gates are gearing up for their return to North America as the special guest on Behemoth's 'Ecclesia Diabolica' tour, which will also feature Wolves in the Throne Room.



The tour will be kicking off this Saturday, Oct. 20th in Phoenix, AZ at Van Buren and will be wrapping up on Nov. 24th, in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern Theatre.

At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg had this to say, "At The Gates have not done a support tour since 1996. When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package.

"This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us."

Behemoth "Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v." tour dates

w/ At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room

Oct. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Oct. 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct. 27 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

Oct. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Oct. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Nov. 1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Nov. 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov. 3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

Nov. 4 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

Nov. 6 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Nov. 13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

Nov. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Nov. 16 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

Nov. 21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre





Related Stories

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

At The Gates Release 'A Stare Bound In Stone' Video

At The Gates Announce New Album 'To Drink From The Night Itself'

At The Gates Lose Founding Member and Begin New Album

More At The Gates News

Share this article



