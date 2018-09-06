|
Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis
09-06-2018
(hennemusic) Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett performed a portion of Prince's 1984 "Purple Rain" smash, "When Doves Cry", as a tribute to the late singer during the band's appearance the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on September 4.
The solo spot in the middle of shows on the World Wired trek in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" sees the Metallica duo play stripped-down versions of songs from a local music act.
Prince died from an accidental opioid overdose at his Minnesota home in April of 2016 at the age of 57. The Minneapolis stop is just the second date of the fall North American leg of Metallica's tour, which resumed in Madison, WI on September 2. Watch video of the tribute here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
