News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

09-11-2018
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses have had blockbuster success with their live reunion featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and now there are rumblings that the band will be making some new music.

Lead guitarist Slash is busy promoting his new solo band album "Living The Dream" but was asked in an interview with L.A. Weekly about the possibility of new GNR material.

When asked that question, Slash responded, "I feel pretty optimistic that we'll get something going sooner than later." They reported that he stopped short of confirming a new album but he had a twinkle in his eye.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members

Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Slash To Rock Late Night TV

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates

The Doors Stream Rough Mix Of Love Street

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Rare Track

Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.