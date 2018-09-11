Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

(hennemusic) Metallica have launched a live video series of tracks from their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2.

"For the next nine weeks, we're going to celebrate #30YearsOfJustice with a live video of each song from the record," says the band. "Let's kick this thing off with 'Eye Of The Beholder' shot live on a camcorder bootleg-style at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on December 10, 1988."

The band's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). Read more here.

