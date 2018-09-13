News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

09-13-2018
Jack White

(hennemusic) Jack White has announced that he will release a new live EP and concert documentary, "Kneeling at the Anthem D.C.", on September 21 exclusively via Amazon.

Directed by Emmett Malloy and filmed at the second sold-out night at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., the film gives fans a front row seat to White's career-spanning set at his May 30 tour stop in support of "Boarding House Reach"; the project also captures the rocker as he explores the nations' capitol and gives a surprise performance for students at Woodrow Wilson High School.

A special premiere screening of the film will be held in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, September 18 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel and will include a Q&A with Malloy.

The film's release will be accompanied by a companion six-song Amazon Original live EP of the same name that presents highlights from the Washington, DC concert. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

Jack White Announces Canadian Boarding House Reach Tour

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Bat Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati

Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video

More Jack White News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth

Krokus Launching Farewell Tour Next Year

Steve Lukather Delivering The Gospel According To Luke Next Week

Singled Out: Sarahj's Safe

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman

Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

Ex Mushroomhead Singer Jeffrey Nothing Returns With New Music

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.