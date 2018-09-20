News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance

09-20-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS opened the season 13 finale of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent on September 19 with a performance of their 1976 classic, "Detroit Rock City", and confirmed plans for their farewell tour during the broadcast.

Set to begin in 2019, the trek is billed as "One Last Kiss: End Of The Road World Tour." "This is gonna be our last tour," said Paul Stanley on the program. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," added KISS in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable." Watch their AGT performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


