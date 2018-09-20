Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Former Journey singer Steve Perry says in a recent interview that he did not sing for the two decade period from when he retreated from the spotlight until he began work on his new album.

Perry discussed his return to music with 106.7 Lite FM in New York recently (via Classic Rock). He will be releasing his new solo album "Traces" on October 5th.

The singer admitted that when he began work on the new album that his "voice was cold when I first started."It was rough. I went, 'Whoa, I need to do some work on this.' I gotta tell you: I have decided to take that pressure off of me because I'm just an older guy in a new world."

He then added about each new song, "Vocally, I kinda kept doing what I thought they needed."





