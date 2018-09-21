News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Solo Album Box Set Announced

09-21-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS are marking the 1978 release of solo albums by its original members with a newly-announced limited-edition vinyl box set, "KISS: The Solo Albums - 40th Anniversary Collection."

Due October 19, the 4LP package presents the debut solo records by Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss. The projects were issued at the height of the group's success in the 1970s - following 1977's "Love Gun" - which was the last KISS album from the era to feature all four original musicians.

Each record in the solo series achieved US platinum status for sales of one million copies, with all peaking in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200: Simmons at No. 22, Frehley at No. 26, Stanley at No. 40 and Criss at No. 43.

Guitarist Frehley led the way in both album sales and singles chart success, with his cover of the 1975 Hello track, "New York Groove", reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Available exclusively through the KISS webstore and The Sound Of Vinyl, "KISS: The Solo Albums - 40th Anniversary Collection" is limited to 2,500 copies worldwide.

Each heavyweight 180-gram LP features a unique color to match its associated cover art, with "Paul Stanley" presented in purple vinyl, "Ace Frehley" in blue vinyl, "Gene Simmons" in red vinyl, and "Peter Criss" in green vinyl.

All four albums are housed together in a deluxe black-matte slipcase that features glossy black images of the four artists' faces alongside a set of four 12-by-12-inch posters of each album cover, and an exclusive turntable slipmat that shows all four of artist Eraldo Carugati's iconic, painted album-cover face images all connected together. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


