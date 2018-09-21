We Came As Romans Tribute Kyle At First Show Since His Death

We Came As Romans paid tribute to their late singer Kyle Pavone during their first show since his death in late August, which took place on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri.

Co-vocalist Dave Stephens told fans at the show, ""This is something I wasn't sure we'd ever get to do again. I think it's what he would have wanted. I think it's the best way to honor his legacy, to keep doing what he loved. Just want to tell you a few things about him.

"One of the things that I admired most about him was his ability to not regret his past, not worry about his future and live in the present and enjoy that moment because he believed things could change so quickly and those great things could be taken from you in a heartbeat." See video here.





